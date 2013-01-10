Jan 9 Canada's Astral Media Inc said
on Thursday quarterly profit and revenue rose in its first
quarter as it waited for regulators to rule on its proposed
acquisition by Bell Canada's parent.
Net earnings for the three months to Nov. 30 rose to C$59.1
million ($60.0 million), or C$1.04 a share, from C$55.8 million,
or C$1.00, a year earlier. Revenue rose to C$274.5 million from
C$271.1 million.
BCE Inc agreed in March to buy Astral, its biggest
content provider. The Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission blocked the C$3 billion bid in
October, but in November the companies filed a revised
application.