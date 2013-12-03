NEW YORK Dec 3 A U.S. federal judge has awarded
AstraZeneca Plc $76 million in damages from generic drug
manufacturer Apotex for infringing upon patents for
AstraZeneca's blockbuster heartburn drug, Prilosec, between 2003
and 2007.
Following a two-week non-jury trial, U.S. District Judge
Denise Cote in New York said Apotex, Canada's largest generic
pharmaceutical company, must pay AstraZeneca the equivalent of
50 percent of its profits during the three-and-a-half years it
sold a generic version of Prilosec.
A different federal judge in New York had already found in
2007 that Apotex's version of the drug infringed AstraZeneca's
patent due to a thin, microscopic salt layer that formed during
the manufacturing process, leaving the amount of damages as the
only issue to be resolved during the trial.
Lawyers and a spokesman for Apotex declined to comment on
the ruling, which was dated Nov. 26, but kept under seal until
Tuesday, while Cote considered whether to redact any portions at
AstraZeneca's request.
A call to AstraZeneca for comment was not immediately
returned.
The verdict is the final chapter in broader litigation
undertaken by AstraZeneca against various generic drug makers to
protect Prilosec, one of the world's highest-selling drugs
before losing U.S. patent protection.
AstraZeneca launched an over-the-counter version of Prilosec
as its patent expired, as well as a next-generation heartburn
drug, Nexium, which has mirrored its predecessor's
multibillion-dollar sales.
In a 128-page decision, Cote analyzed both companies'
positions in "imagining a successful hypothetical licensing
negotiation between Astra and Apotex in November 2003, on the
eve of Apotex's launch."
Apotex, which had failed to create a non-infringing generic
version of Prilosec, or omeprazole, would have been far more
motivated to enter into a licensing agreement than AstraZeneca,
Cote concluded.
"Because Apotex expected to (and did) make substantial
profits from its sales of omeprazole, it would have been willing
to pay a large share of those profits for the right to use the
patents in 2003," she wrote.
By contrast, AstraZeneca would have been concerned that the
entry of a licensed generic would cannibalize Prilosec sales,
not only eating into its revenues but threatening its strategy
of shifting Prilosec patients to Nexium, Cote said.
"Since it is necessary, however, to assume that both parties
were willing to enter into a license, Astra has shown through
overwhelming evidence that it was in the driver's seat in the
negotiations and would have required Apotex to pay a hefty
portion of its profits for a license," Cote wrote.
Apotex had asked for a judgment of less than 7 percent of
its net sales, noting that three other generics had already
reached market by November 2003.
Two were under the threat of patent litigation, however, and
the maker of the third did not have the manufacturing capacity
to meet the market's full demand, leaving prices high, Cote
said. The entry of a second generic unfettered by legal risk
would likely have created significant price reduction and
represented a "golden opportunity" for Apotex, she concluded.
The judgment does not include interest. The two sides were
ordered to present a proposed amount that includes interest by
Dec. 6.
The case is AstraZeneca AB et al. v. Apotex Corp. et al.,
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
01-9351.