* Late-stage tests fail to match promise of earlier studies
* Fostamatinib rights being handed back to U.S. firm Rigel
* AstraZeneca to take $140 million impairment charge in Q2
* Rigel shares drop 7 percent in pre-market trading
(Adds shares, analyst reaction, detail on AstraZeneca strategy)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 4 AstraZeneca is ending
development of a rheumatoid arthritis pill that was one of its
few late-stage experimental medicines, following disappointing
overall results.
The decision is a fresh blow to AstraZeneca's already sparse
new-drug pipeline and a bigger setback for Rigel Pharmaceuticals
, the U.S. biotech firm that struck a licensing deal for
fostamatinib with Britain's second-biggest drugmaker in 2010.
For AstraZeneca, the move will result in a $140 million
impairment charge relating to intangible assets, to be taken in
the second quarter, although this will not affect its financial
guidance for 2013, which is based on "core" earnings.
Scrapping fostamatinib is not a complete surprise, since a
series of clinical trials over the past six months have been
disappointing, suggesting that the new pill would struggle to
compete in an increasingly crowded marketplace.
But it highlights the hazards facing new CEO Pascal Soriot
as he bets on new drugs that he hopes can replace revenues from
older products, which are losing patent protection.
"Today's news ... reminds investors that the stock carries
significant pipeline execution risk," said Panmure Gordon
analyst Savvas Neophytou.
AstraZeneca has suffered a number of previous research
setbacks, including the 2012 failure of an antidepressant
licensed from another U.S. biotech company, Targacept.
Announcing the final batch of late-stage Phase III clinical
trial results for fostamatinib on Tuesday, AstraZeneca said it
would now return rights to the compound to South San Francisco,
California-based Rigel.
Rigel's fortunes are closely tied to the medicine, since it
does not yet have any drugs on the market, and its shares fell 7
percent in pre-market Nasdaq dealings.
AstraZeneca was down 0.2 percent by 1015 GMT,
underperforming a 0.4 gain in the European healthcare index
.
CLEARER RUN FOR PFIZER, ABBVIE
Fostamatinib was seen as a potential competitor to
injectable drugs like AbbVie's Humira - the world's
best-selling prescription medicine - and a new pill from Pfizer
called Xeljanz in a $20 billion-plus market.
Both drugs will now have a clearer run in the lucrative
rheumatoid arthritis drug market, although a number of other
experimental drugs are also coming through development.
Briggs Morrison, AstraZeneca's global head of medicines
development, said the results of late-stage trials did not
measure up to the promising results seen earlier in development.
"We remain committed to the search for new treatments for
patients with rheumatic and inflammatory diseases with Phase II
compounds in rheumatoid arthritis and lupus and Phase III
compounds in gout and psoriasis," he added.
Chief executive Soriot has been accelerating a number of new
drugs in clinical development, especially in cancer, where
AstraZeneca has historically been a major player but has fallen
behind rivals in recent years.
One of those is olaparib, which was seen as a failure at one
stage but produced promising clinical trial results that were
reported at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
congress in Chicago at the weekend.
There are also hopes for a clinical trial of its established
diabetes drug Onglyza, results of which are expected later this
month and may show heart benefits.
Still, the drugmaker needs to find a broad base of winners
if it is to offset the looming loss of patents on medicines like
Nexium for excess stomach acid and Crestor for high cholesterol
- something that will require continuing investment.
AstraZeneca reiterated it expected a slight increase in core
operating costs for 2013 compared with 2012 on a constant
currency basis.
(Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)