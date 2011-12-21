MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
TOKYO Dec 21 British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Wednesday it had gained an exclusive option to acquire two type 2 diabetes drugs being developed by a unit of Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc.
The drugs are PSN821, which is currently in Phase II clinical trials and PSN824, which is poised to enter clinical trials.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Joseph Radford)
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.