TOKYO Dec 21 British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Wednesday it had gained an exclusive option to acquire two type 2 diabetes drugs being developed by a unit of Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc.

The drugs are PSN821, which is currently in Phase II clinical trials and PSN824, which is poised to enter clinical trials.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

