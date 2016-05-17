LONDON May 17 AstraZeneca's drive to rebuild its portfolio of new medicines received a boost on Tuesday with positive results for a biotech drug for severe asthma that the company has previously flagged as a potential $2 billion-a-year product.

The antibody treatment benralizumab, which will compete against rivals including GlaxoSmithKline's recently launched Nucala, was well tolerated and succeeded in reducing asthma attacks in two pivotal late-stage clinical trials.

AstraZeneca said it planned to submit the product for regulatory approval in the United States and Europe in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)