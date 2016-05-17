LONDON May 17 AstraZeneca's drive to
rebuild its portfolio of new medicines received a boost on
Tuesday with positive results for a biotech drug for severe
asthma that the company has previously flagged as a potential $2
billion-a-year product.
The antibody treatment benralizumab, which will compete
against rivals including GlaxoSmithKline's recently
launched Nucala, was well tolerated and succeeded in reducing
asthma attacks in two pivotal late-stage clinical trials.
AstraZeneca said it planned to submit the product for
regulatory approval in the United States and Europe in the
second half of 2016.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)