BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital sells investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
LONDON May 2 Astrazeneca Plc said in a statement on Friday:
* Confirms that astrazeneca has received an indicative non-binding proposal from pfizer regarding a possible offer for astrazeneca
* Board of astrazeneca will meet to discuss proposal and a further announcement will be made when appropriate
* No certainty that any offer will be made or as to terms of any offer
* Shareholders are strongly advised to take no action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in major markets.