May 12 Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca plc az announces results of phase IIB studies

* Announces medimmune's mavrilimumab and sifalimumab both met primary endpoints in phase IIB studies

* Mavrilimumab produces rapid improvement in signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, measures of disability and patient-reported outcomes

* Says company anticipates presenting additional study results for both molecules at a future medical conference later this year

* Phase II programme in Lupus with Anifrolumab (medi-546), which targets type 1 interferon receptor, is also ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: