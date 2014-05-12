Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
May 12 Astrazeneca Plc
* Astrazeneca plc az announces results of phase IIB studies
* Announces medimmune's mavrilimumab and sifalimumab both met primary endpoints in phase IIB studies
* Mavrilimumab produces rapid improvement in signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, measures of disability and patient-reported outcomes
* Says company anticipates presenting additional study results for both molecules at a future medical conference later this year
* Phase II programme in Lupus with Anifrolumab (medi-546), which targets type 1 interferon receptor, is also ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.