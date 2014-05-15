PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 15 AstraZeneca Plc : * To demonstrate strength and rapid acceleration of its oncology pipeline at ASCO 2014
* In MEDI4736 Phase 1 trial to date we have seen durable clinical activity For more on company's cancer drugs at ASCO see
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.