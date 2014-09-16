BRIEF-Bellus Health to sell subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
* Press release - Bellus Health announces the sale of subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
Sept 16 AstraZeneca Plc
* AZ and Lilly alliance to develop BACE inhibitor
* Lilly will pay AstraZeneca up to $500 million in development and regulatory milestone payments
* Astrazeneca expects to receive first milestone payment of $50 million in first half of 2015
* Companies will share all future costs equally for development and commercialisation of AZD3293
* Astrazeneca and lilly aim to progress AZD3293 rapidly into a phase ii/iii clinical trial in patients with early Alzheimer's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Nhi acquires $26.2 million assisted living/memory care facility
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge