RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 5 AstraZeneca Plc
* Jury verdict favours AZ in Nexium litigation
* Announced that a jury in US district court for district of Massachusetts returned a verdict in favour of Astrazeneca in a multi-district antitrust case
* Antitrust case filed by various purchaser groups challenging previous settlement of Nexium patent litigation with Ranbaxy
* Company has always maintained that plaintiffs' allegations were without merit.
* Two cases making similar allegations were filed by numerous purchasers in state court in Pennsylvania and are still pending. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)