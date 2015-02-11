BRIEF-Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
* Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
Feb 11 AstraZeneca PLC : * U.S. says Astrazeneca to pay $7.9 million to resolve kickback
allegations * U.S. says settlement resolves allegations that Astrazeneca violated false
claims act * U.S. accused Astrazeneca of agreeing to make improper payments to pharmacy
benefits manager Medco health solutions * U.S. said scheme resulted in submission of false or fraudulent claims for
astrazeneca's nexium to the retiree drug subsidy program * U.S. says two whistleblowers who used to work at Astrazeneca will receive
$1.42 million in the civil settlement
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.