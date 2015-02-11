Feb 11 AstraZeneca PLC : * U.S. says Astrazeneca to pay $7.9 million to resolve kickback

allegations * U.S. says settlement resolves allegations that Astrazeneca violated false

claims act * U.S. accused Astrazeneca of agreeing to make improper payments to pharmacy

benefits manager Medco health solutions * U.S. said scheme resulted in submission of false or fraudulent claims for

astrazeneca's nexium to the retiree drug subsidy program * U.S. says two whistleblowers who used to work at Astrazeneca will receive

$1.42 million in the civil settlement