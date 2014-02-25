Feb 25 AstraZeneca PLC : * FDA approves orphan drug Myalept * Myalept, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, is the first and only treatment approved by the FDA for these patients * To make Myalept available to patients as soon as possible in the US. * Is working to complete transfer of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Myalept from Bristol-Myers Squibb company to Astrazeneca * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here