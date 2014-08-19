LONDON Aug 19 AstraZeneca said on
Tuesday the U.S. government was closing a probe into a major
clinical trial used to win marketing approval for its new heart
drug Brilinta and no further action was planned.
The decision last October by the U.S. Department of Justice
to investigate the study cast doubts over the future of the
medicine, which AstraZeneca argues is a potential $3.5
billion-a-year seller but which has so far registered only
modest sales.
AstraZeneca flagged up the promise of Brilinta in its
defence against an abortive $118 billion takeover bid by Pfizer
earlier this year.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)