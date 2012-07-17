LONDON, July 17 AstraZeneca is to conduct a new global clinical trial of its heart drug Brilinta involving 11,500 patients with peripheral artery disease, Britain's second biggest drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Peripheral artery disease affects around 27 million people in Europe and North America. Sufferers are at high risk of heart attacks, strokes and other complications.

The new study will compare AstraZeneca's medicine, which is currently only approved for patients with acute coronary syndromes, against its older rival Plavix.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)