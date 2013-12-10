METALS-London copper supported by dollar, supply concerns
* Coming Up: U.S. Factory orders Jan at 1500 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
LONDON Dec 10 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Tuesday they were wary about the benefits versus the risks of AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb's new diabetes drug dapagliflozin in documents posted on the agency's website.
It was not possible to conclude with confidence that the purported cardiovascular benefit associated with using the drug outweighed "the observed imbalance in specific malignancies or potential liver toxicity risks", they said.
The briefing documents were posted ahead of an advisory committee meeting on Thursday.
* Coming Up: U.S. Factory orders Jan at 1500 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
HOUSTON, March 6 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.
March 5 U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday amid news of North Korea's firing of four ballistic missiles and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him.