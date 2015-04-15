LONDON, April 15 An experimental medicine from
AstraZeneca that helps the immune system fight tumours
has won "orphan" drug status in the United States for treating
malignant mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer.
Tremelimumab is one of a number of immuno-oncology products
that AstraZeneca is banking on as it focuses heavily on
promising new treatments for cancer.
The British drugmaker said on Wednesday its antibody
treatment had been awarded the orphan designation, which aims to
encourage drug development for rare conditions, by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration.
Orphan drugs enjoy seven years of marketing exclusivity and
are defined as those fighting rare diseases that affect fewer
than 200,000 people in the United States.
AstraZeneca aims to submit tremelimumab for U.S. regulatory
approval in the first half of 2016 as a treatment for
mesothelioma, an aggressive disease that most often affects the
lining of the lungs and abdomen.
The drug is also being tested in combination with
AstraZeneca's so-called PD-L1 treatment MEDI4736 for lung
cancer, which is a much bigger market opportunity.
