LONDON, April 21 AstraZeneca's recently
approved ovarian cancer drug Lynparza, or olaparib, can also
help men with prostate cancer, according to new clinical trial
results on Tuesday.
The news is the latest boost to the British company's cancer
drug pipeline, which formed a central plank of its defence
against a $118 billion takeover attempt by Pfizer last year.
AstraZeneca has flagged olaparib as a potential
$2-billion-a-year seller, based on ongoing Phase III studies in
ovarian, breast, gastric and pancreatic cancers. The latest
Phase II prostate findings would represent further upside.
Olaparib works by blocking an enzyme involved in cell repair
and is approved for women with ovarian cancer and hereditary
BRCA gene mutations. The new research suggests it could also
benefit men with genomic faults within their prostate tumours.
"This opens up the exciting possibility of delivering
precise treatment for advanced prostate cancer, guided by
genomic testing and based on the particular molecular
characteristics of patients' tumours," said chief investigator
Johann de Bono of Britain's Institute of Cancer Research.
De Bono presented data to the American Association of Cancer
Research conference showing that 16 out of 49 men with
treatment-resistant, advanced prostate cancer responded to
olaparib. Among the responders, 14 of the men had detectable DNA
repair mutations.
On the back of the results, the researchers plan to start a
second part of the trial in which only men with detectable DNA
repair mutations will receive olaparib, in the expectation that
the response rate in this group will be much higher.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Alison Williams)