LONDON Nov 4 AstraZeneca's new cancer
drug olaparib, which won a green light from European regulators
last month for inherited ovarian cancer, could also be used much
more widely to treat prostate cancer, according to a leading
oncologist.
Johann de Bono, professor of experimental cancer
therapeutics at the Institute of Cancer Research in London, told
a conference on Tuesday the drug had produced "encouraging"
preliminary results in clinical tests against prostate cancer.
Olaparib works by blocking an enzyme involved in cell repair
and is designed for patients with hereditary BRCA gene
mutations, which are also found in breast and gastric cancer.
While AstraZeneca believes the drug has the potential to
sell $2 billion a year, the company has so far only talked about
its promise in ovarian, breast and gastric cancer.
However, de Bono told the National Cancer Research Institute
that olaparib might also work in patients who have not inherited
BRCA mutations but do carry mutations to DNA repair genes within
their tumours.
To test the theory, de Bono and colleagues have assessed
olaparib in advanced prostate cancer tests, including a
mid-stage Phase II clinical trial, the first part of which has
now closed.
"Although PARP inhibitors like olaparib have generally been
trialled in women with inherited BRCA mutations, these exciting
new trials could give them a whole other lease of life in
advanced prostate cancer and other tumours with DNA repair
mutations," de Bono said.
"It is too early to say whether they will prove to be
beneficial in prostate cancer but the initial results from our
preliminary trials have been encouraging."
Olaparib is on track to become the first poly ADP-ribose
polymerase (PARP) inhibitor to reach the market, following the
European recommendation. AstraZeneca plans to market it under
the brand name Lynparza.
Cancer medicine is a core focus for AstraZeneca and central
to its claims to have a strong independent future, after fending
off a $118 billion takeover bid from Pfizer in May.
The British drugmaker earlier on Tuesday moved to strengthen
its oncology business with three new collaborations that will
extend its reach in the fast-growing and promising field of
cancer immunotherapy.
