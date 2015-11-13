LONDON Nov 13 A new lung cancer pill from
AstraZeneca, designed for patients whose disease has
worsened after treatment with other therapies, was approved by
U.S. regulators on Friday, in a boost for the British drugmaker.
Tagrisso, also known as AZD9291, is one of several cancer
medicines AstraZeneca hopes will rebuild its sales following
patent losses on older drugs. During its defence against a
takeover attempt by Pfizer last year, the firm said it
believed the drug could sell as much as $3 billion a year.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it granted
accelerated approval for treating patients with advanced
non-small cell lung cancer. Like a rival product in development
at Clovis Oncology, Tagrisso targets a genetic mutation
that helps tumours evade current lung cancer pills.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by William Hardy)