PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 8 AstraZeneca has signed a deal with private British biotech company Immunocore to boost its experimental cancer drug pipeline as it seeks to find new medicines to replace those going off patent.
Immunocore is developing drugs known as "ImmTACs" that exploit the power of the body's own immune system to find and kill diseased cells.
AstraZeneca said on Wednesday its MedImmune unit would pay Immunocore $20 million upfront per programme and the biotech firm would then be eligible to get up to $300 million in development and commercial milestone payments for each target programme, plus royalties on any eventual sales.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.