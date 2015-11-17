LONDON Nov 17 AstraZeneca's new lung
cancer pill Tagrisso, which won early U.S. approval on Friday,
will cost $12,750 for a month's supply.
A company spokeswoman said on Tuesday the wholesale
acquisition cost was comparable to other targeted oral cancer
therapies, including AstraZeneca's Iressa.
AstraZeneca has previously said it believes Tagrisso could
generate peak sales of $3 billion a year, making it a key
product in the group's growing oncology portfolio.
