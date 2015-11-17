LONDON Nov 17 AstraZeneca's new lung cancer pill Tagrisso, which won early U.S. approval on Friday, will cost $12,750 for a month's supply.

A company spokeswoman said on Tuesday the wholesale acquisition cost was comparable to other targeted oral cancer therapies, including AstraZeneca's Iressa.

AstraZeneca has previously said it believes Tagrisso could generate peak sales of $3 billion a year, making it a key product in the group's growing oncology portfolio.