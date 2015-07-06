UPDATE 1-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds proposed deal value, premiums, shares)
WASHINGTON, July 6 AstraZeneca LP has agreed to pay $46.5 million and Cephalon Inc $7.5 million to resolve allegations that the two drug companies underpaid rebates owed under the Medicaid program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Czech central bank not expected to remove crown cap * Czech 2-year bonds trade at 2-week low yields * Good auction seen in Hungary on loose central bank policy * Croatian stocks tumble on concerns over food group Agrokor By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 30 Czech short-term government debt firmed on Thursday as the country's central bank (CNB) holds its last meeting before the end of its "hard commitment" to keep its cap on the crown's v