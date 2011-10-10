LONDON Oct 10 AstraZeneca , Britain's second-largest drugmaker, is to invest $200 million in a new factory in China, representing the company's largest ever investment in a single manufacturing facility globally.

The unit will produce both intravenous and oral solid medicines for the company's growing business in China, AstraZeneca said on Monday. Construction is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2013.

AstraZeneca's turnover in China was more than $1 billion in 2010 and the group has made emerging markets, including China, a top priority for future growth.

The new factory will be located in China Medical City, Taizhou, Jiangsu province. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)