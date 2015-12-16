LONDON Dec 16 AstraZeneca aims to build
up its already strong position in China by making and developing
more medicines locally, and will invest more than $800 million
in the country over the next 10 years, it said on Wednesday.
The British drugmaker's decision to step up investment in
China, notably through a strategic alliance with local firm WuXi
AppTec, chimes with Beijing's desire to see more treatments made
in China.
The upside for AstraZeneca should be that locally produced
medicines win faster approval from the China Food and Drug
Administration, rather than being delayed for years as often
happens with imported products.
"We don't want to have drugs that are approved in the U.S.
and elsewhere and it then takes another five or six years to
bring them to patients in China," Bahija Jallal, head of
research at AstraZeneca's biotech division MedImmune, told
Reuters.
China is the world's second biggest drugs market, behind the
United States, and AstraZeneca punches above its weight in the
country after several years of rapid growth, ranking number two
after Pfizer.
The Chinese market, however, is challenging for
multinational companies following an anti-corruption scandal in
2013 that snared GlaxoSmithKline and a government drive
to curb the over-prescribing of off-patent Western "branded
generics".
In future foreign firms will be more reliant on new,
patented medicines, analysts believe, although the scale of
demand for such expensive products is uncertain in a country
with only basic health insurance cover.
AstraZeneca hopes to position itself better for this new era
with its new investments.
One element involves WuXi AppTec producing new biotech
medicines locally in China, with AstraZeneca having the option
to acquire WuXi's manufacturing capacity through an overall
investment of $100 million.
AstraZeneca is also spending $50 million on developing
traditional "small molecule" drugs in China and is creating a
new global hub for pharmaceutical development in and around
Shanghai.
The decision to increase local Chinese investment parallels
similar moves made by AstraZeneca and other international
drugmakers to invest in production in Russia - another country
where the government is keen to build up local pharmaceutical
capacity.
"In a few larger emerging markets that want to play a bigger
role in meeting their healthcare needs locally, having a local
capability can make a big difference," said AstraZeneca's head
of international operations Mark Mallon.
"Russia and China are two markets that are important enough
that we are ready to partner with governments and meet their
desires."
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)