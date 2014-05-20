BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
LONDON May 20 British drugmaker AstraZeneca said that there could be no further negotiation with U.S. suitor Pfizer on the value of a takeover proposal, in a statement which it said it issued to clarify the situation under UK takeover rules.
"This restriction that prevents further negotiation on value is a consequence of Pfizer's actions," AstraZeneca's chairman Leif Johansson said in the statement.
The British company added that despite it indicating the price and other bases on which it would have been prepared to recommend a Pfizer proposal, the U.S. firm went ahead and made its final proposal announcement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 22 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid