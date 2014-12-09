Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON Dec 9 AstraZeneca's new drug for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which was developed with Nektar Therapeutics, has been approved in the European Union, the British company said on Tuesday.
The approval for Moventig had been expected after the European Medicines Agency gave a green light for the product in September.
The drug was also approved in September in the United States under the brand name Movantik.
Reporting by Ben Hirschler
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.