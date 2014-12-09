LONDON Dec 9 AstraZeneca's new drug for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which was developed with Nektar Therapeutics, has been approved in the European Union, the British company said on Tuesday.

The approval for Moventig had been expected after the European Medicines Agency gave a green light for the product in September.

The drug was also approved in September in the United States under the brand name Movantik.

