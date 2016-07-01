Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
July 1 British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said it sold the rights to develop an experimental mid-stage drug to treat atopic dermatitis to privately-held LEO Pharma.
LEO Pharma would pay AstraZeneca $115 million in upfront payment and $1 billion in milestones. However, AstraZeneca will retain rights to develop the drug, tralokinumab, to treat severe asthma, the company said.
Separately, AstraZeneca said it terminated its licensing deal with Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on its experimental psoriasis drug, brodalumab, and sold the rights to that drug in Europe to LEO Pharma. Details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."