BRIEF-Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with community Health Systems Management team
* Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with Community Health Systems' management team regarding Co's business,operations,status of ongoing turnaround strategy
LONDON Oct 30 A new two-in-one diabetes pill from AstraZeneca has been approved by U.S. regulators, the British drugmaker said on Thursday.
The green light from the Food and Drug Administration is for Xigduo XR, which combines the company's recently launched diabetes treatment dapagliflozin with an older kind of medicine called metformin.
Xigduo XR is the first once-daily tablet combining a so-called SGLT2 inhibitor drug and metformin to win U.S. approval. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)
* Nexvet Biopharma -during February and March, initiated strategic changes to organisational structure intended to reduce expenditure
* Talend SA - selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 3.1 million American depository shares, or ADSs, to be sold in the offering - SEC filing