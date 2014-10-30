LONDON Oct 30 A new two-in-one diabetes pill from AstraZeneca has been approved by U.S. regulators, the British drugmaker said on Thursday.

The green light from the Food and Drug Administration is for Xigduo XR, which combines the company's recently launched diabetes treatment dapagliflozin with an older kind of medicine called metformin.

Xigduo XR is the first once-daily tablet combining a so-called SGLT2 inhibitor drug and metformin to win U.S. approval. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)