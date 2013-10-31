LONDON Oct 31 AstraZeneca is being
investigated by U.S. authorities over a major clinical trial
that was used to win marketing approval for its new heart drug
Brilinta.
The British drugmaker said on Thursday it had received a
civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice
seeking documents and information regarding the so-called PLATO
study.
AstraZeneca, which highlighted the investigation in its
quarterly results statement, gave no further details but said it
intended to cooperate with the inquiry.
Brilinta is a key new product for the company, although its
progress to date has been slow, with sales in the third quarter
edging up to $75 million from $65 million in the three months to
end-June.
A key challenge for Brilinta is the fact that U.S. doctors
tend to use high-dose aspirin for cardiovascular patients and
clinical trials suggest AstraZeneca's new drug does not work as
well in this setting.