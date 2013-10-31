* DOJ seeks documents on Brilinta study
* CEO 'very confident' in findings
* Study relied heavily on patients in Eastern Europe
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 31 AstraZeneca is being
investigated by U.S. authorities over a major clinical trial
that was used to win marketing approval for its new heart drug
Brilinta, casting fresh doubts over the medicine.
Brilinta sales have been a disappointment since its launch
two years ago, although AstraZeneca has recently stepped up
marketing efforts and hopes that further clinical tests will
underscore its value in preventing heart attacks.
The British drugmaker said on Thursday it received a civil
investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)
10 days ago, seeking documents and information regarding the
so-called PLATO study.
AstraZeneca plans to cooperate with the DOJ and Chief
Executive Pascal Soriot said he was "very confident" in the
findings of the clinical trial.
"It was guided by a strong academic group who oversaw the
trial and its conduct," Soriot told reporters after announcing
third-quarter results.
AstraZeneca did not disclose the exact nature of the
investigation and DOJ spokesman Peter Carr in Washington said he
had no immediate comment on the case.
The results of the 18,000-patient PLATO were first reported
at a medical meeting in 2009 and went on to form the basis of
successful new drug applications in the United States, Europe
and other markets. Brilinta was launched in 2011.
CRITICISM OF TRIAL
Various aspects of the study, which relied heavily on
patients recruited in eastern Europe, have been criticised over
the years by a number of medical experts. Poland and Hungary
together accounted for 21 percent of all subjects studied - more
than double the United States and Canada combined.
James DiNicolantonio of Ithaca New York and Ales Tomek of
Charles University in Prague raised several questions about the
conduct of the study in a recent paper in the International
Journal of Cardiology.
In particular, their analysis found that patients in the
PLATO trial who were monitored by AstraZeneca were reported as
having more beneficial effects from taking Brilinta than those
monitored by an independent clinical research organisation.
Those conclusions, however, have been strongly disputed by
Lars Wallentin of Uppsala Clinical Research Center in Sweden,
the principal investigator on PLATO.
Brilinta is a key new product for AstraZeneca but its
progress to date has been slow, with sales in the third quarter
edging up to just $75 million from $65 million in the three
months to end-June - a long way from the multibillion-dollar
sales potential that analysts once predicted.
Among the challenges it faces is the fact that U.S. doctors
tend to use high-dose aspirin for cardiovascular patients, and
clinical trials suggest AstraZeneca's new drug does not work as
well in this setting.
AstraZeneca hopes that a new clinical study called PEGASUS
will put to rest any uncertainties about the effectiveness of
Brilinta and also increase uptake of the medicine. Results are
expected in 2014.
In addition to the DOJ inquiry into Brilinta, AstraZeneca
also disclosed it had received a subpoena from the U.S.
Attorney's Office in Boston seeking documents and information
related to the safety of its antipsychotic drug Seroquel.