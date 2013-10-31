LONDON Oct 31 Sales and profits continued to slide at drugmaker AstraZeneca in the third quarter, underscoring the turnaround challenge facing CEO Pascal Soriot, who has been in the job for just over a year.

Soriot named Marc Dunoyer as the group's new chief financial officer on Thursday, replacing Simon Lowth, whose departure had already been announced.

Sales fell by 6 percent to $6.25 billion, weighed down by loss of patent protection on key drugs - including top-selling cholesterol fighter Crestor in some markets - while earnings per share (EPS) tumbled 28 percent.

"Core" operating profit of $2.03 billion, which excludes certain items, generated EPS of $1.21. Analysts had, on average, forecast core EPS of $1.22 and sales of $6.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

The group reiterated its expectation for a mid-to-high single digit percentage fall in revenue this year, with earnings expected to decline significantly more, due to rising research and marketing costs.