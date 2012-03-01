BRUSSELS, March 1 EU antitrust regulators scrapped an investigation into Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca and privately owned Swiss peer Nycomed on Thursday, but did not provide an explanation for the decision.

The European Commission had raided the companies in November 2010 on suspicion they might have agreed to delay the entry of cheaper generic medicines to the market.

The EU executive said in a statement it had closed the investigation, which had "focused on suspected individual or joint action to delay the market entry of generic medicines". (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)