Oct 23 An independent panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted in favor of approving AstraZeneca Plc's gout drug, lesinurad.

The panel voted 10 to 4 in favor of approval.

The recommendation follows comments from the FDA's staff on Wednesday, which raised questions about the drug's benefit-risk profile, pointing specifically to increased cardiovascular and renal risks.

Gout is a form of arthritis in which excess uric acid forms crystals in joints and other tissues, causing painful inflammation. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)