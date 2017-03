Sept 3 AstraZeneca Plc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a new dose of its blood thinner, Brilinta, for patients with a history of heart attack beyond the first year.

The health regulator approved Brilinta tablets at a new 60 mg dose, the company said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1N65F0b) (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)