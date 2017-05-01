UPDATE 2-South Africa raises black ownership threshold for mining firms
* Industry body says rules herald uncertainty in sector (Adds Chamber of Mines, details)
May 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to AstraZeneca Plc's immuno-oncology drug to treat a type of bladder cancer in patients whose disease progressed following chemotherapy.
As a condition of the accelerated approval, AstraZeneca is required to complete an ongoing clinical trial to confirm the clinical benefit of the drug, durvalumab. (bit.ly/2oYipOi) (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Industry body says rules herald uncertainty in sector (Adds Chamber of Mines, details)
PRAGUE, June 15 The European Union's door remains open to Britain although the country is likely to continue in its divorce proceedings after voting to leave the bloc a year ago, European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans said on Thursday.
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes