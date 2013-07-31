LONDON, July 31 AstraZeneca took a
further step to bolster its new drug pipeline on Wednesday by
striking a deal with private biotech firm FibroGen potentially
worth more than $815 million for rights to an experimental
anaemia drug.
Britain's second biggest drugmaker will pay $350 million
upfront and in subsequent non-contingent payments, plus future
development-related milestone payments of up to $465 million,
for rights to FG-4592 in the United States, China and certain
other markets.
There may be additional payments if use of the drug is
expanded.
Japan's Astellas Pharma already has rights to the
medicine in Japan, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent
States, the Middle East and South Africa.