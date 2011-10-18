LONDON Oct 18 AstraZeneca and Forest Laboratories are to launch a final-stage Phase III trial programme for a new treatment against "superbug" bacterial infections.

The partners said on Tuesday they aimed to submit ceftazidime/avibactam (CAZ-AVI) for regulatory approval in 2014.

CAZ-AVI combines a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic and a novel beta-lactamase inhibitor to overcome antibiotic-resistance and treat the increasing number of infections resistant to existing therapies.

A series of five Phase III studies will test the product in hospitalised patients with serious Gram-negative bacterial infections in the abdomen and urinary tract.

Forest will have rights to commercialise CAZ-AVI in North America while AstraZeneca will sell it elsewhere. Both companies will share development costs. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)