LONDON Oct 18 AstraZeneca and Forest
Laboratories are to launch a final-stage Phase III trial
programme for a new treatment against "superbug" bacterial
infections.
The partners said on Tuesday they aimed to submit
ceftazidime/avibactam (CAZ-AVI) for regulatory approval in 2014.
CAZ-AVI combines a broad-spectrum cephalosporin antibiotic
and a novel beta-lactamase inhibitor to overcome
antibiotic-resistance and treat the increasing number of
infections resistant to existing therapies.
A series of five Phase III studies will test the product in
hospitalised patients with serious Gram-negative bacterial
infections in the abdomen and urinary tract.
Forest will have rights to commercialise CAZ-AVI in North
America while AstraZeneca will sell it elsewhere. Both companies
will share development costs.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)