LONDON, Jan 29 AstraZeneca said on
Thursday it had struck four research agreements in the hot area
of genome editing as it bets on a new "genetic scissors"
technology to deliver better and more precise drugs for a range
of diseases.
The academic and commercial tie-ups will allow British-based
AstraZeneca to use so-called CRISPR technology across its entire
drug discovery platform in areas such as oncology,
cardiovascular, respiratory and immune system medicine.
CRISPR, which stands for clustered regularly interspaced
short palindromic repeats, allows scientists to edit the genes
of selected cells accurately and efficiently. It has created
excitement since emerging two years ago and is already being
tipped for a Nobel Prize.
The collaborations with Britain's Wellcome Trust Sanger
Institute, the Innovative Genomics Initiative in California, the
Broad Institute and Whitehead Institute in Massachusetts, and
Thermo Fisher Scientific build on an in-house CRISPR
programme at AstraZeneca that has been running for over a year.
Other drugmakers, keen to exploit the potential of a
powerful new scientific tool, are also forming alliances.
Earlier this month Switzerland's Novartis struck
deals with Intellia Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences, two
unlisted U.S. biotech companies that have been set up to take
advantage of CRISPR.
While certain existing techniques already allow scientists
to add genes to cells, CRISPR lets them make changes in specific
genes far faster and in a much more precise way. It is also much
easier to handle in the laboratory.
The technique is based on a naturally occurring system that
bacteria use to defend themselves against viral infection and
incorporates enzymatic "scissors" that cut DNA in the cell
nucleus.
It is already being used by academic researchers seeking to
understand how cells work and the hope is that it will now help
in the design of improved drugs.
AstraZeneca believes the technology will let it identify and
validate new drug targets more quickly, accelerating the drug
development process. It should also reduce the failure rate for
experimental compounds as they move from preclinical tests into
clinical trials, making drug research more cost-effective.
"CRISPR is a simple yet powerful tool that enables us to
manipulate genes of potential importance in disease pathways and
examine the impact of these modifications in a highly precise
way," said Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca's head of innovative
medicines and early development.
No financial details of the collaborations were disclosed
but AstraZeneca said it would share cell lines and compounds
with its partners, based on an "open innovation" research model.
Neither side will own any targets identified.
