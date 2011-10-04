(Adds details on drug, background)
* Brilique first drug to be evaluated under new system
* German recommendation covers majority of ACS patients
LONDON, Oct 4 AstraZeneca's big new drug
hope Brilique has won a preliminary recommendation for most of
its target patients in Germany, where it is the first medicine
from any company to be assessed under the country's new drug
pricing system.
The British drugmaker said on Tuesday that the heart drug --
sold as Brilinta in the United States -- had received a positive
preliminary medical benefit assessment for the majority of
German patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
ACS includes symptoms such as chest pain caused by reduced
blood flow to the heart.
Germany's Federal Joint Committee, or G-BA, decided
AstraZeneca's new drug offered "important additional benefit"
for patients with non ST-elevation myocardial infarction and
unstable angina -- a group representing 72 percent of the total
ACS population.
Brilique was approved in Europe in December but its launch
in Europe has been slow as AstraZeneca awaits decisions on its
use in individual countries. The drug is a rival to Sanofi
and Bristol-Myers Squibb's blood thinner
Plavix, the world's second biggest selling prescription drug.
Under Germany's new system, known as AMNOG, introduced from
Jan. 1, drugs are only allowed free pricing for one year, during
which time a benefit assessment must be carried out. If a drug
is deemed to offer additional therapeutic benefits, an
appropriate price is negotiated. If not, it is grouped into a
pricing band alongside existing cheaper products.
