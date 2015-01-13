KARLSRUHE, Germany Jan 13 Britain's
AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday lost an appeal in Germany's
Federal Court against generic drugmakers selling cheap copies of
its anti-psychotic drug Seroquel XR.
In November 2012, the federal patent court in Germany ruled
a key patent on Seroquel XR, the extended-release version of
Seroquel, was invalid.
The British drugmaker appealed that decision in the higher
Federal Court, claiming its patent on the drug for treatment of
schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression was valid until
2017.
The German patent had been challenged by generic drugmakers
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Novartis's
Hexal unit and Accord Healthcare Ltd.
AstraZeneca confirmed in a statement on Tuesday it had lost
the German case, adding it was disappointed with the court's
decision.
According to the generic drugmakers' lawyers, existing
copycat versions will now remain on the German market and more
generic versions can be launched.
AstraZeneca posted global sales of $1.34 billion from both
the standard release and extended release versions of Seroquel
in 2013, down 12 percent from a year earlier, hurt by the loss
of exclusivity in several major markets.
(Reporting by Norbert Demuth and Ben Hirschler; Writing by
Ludwig Burger)