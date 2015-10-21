(Adds analyst comments, shares)
By Amrutha Penumudi
Oct 21 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
reviewers have raised concerns about kidney- and heart-related
side effects noted in trials on AstraZeneca Plc's
gout treatment, especially at higher doses.
FDA reviewers, in a preliminary review published on
Wednesday, expressed concerns over higher death rates related to
the side effects in patients who took the drug, lesinurad. (1.usa.gov/1PGjQL3)
Deutsche Bank analysts said they expected the panel to
recommend an approval for the drug but with stringent safety
monitoring requirements, which could limit its commercial
opportunity.
The reviewers may recommend measures including
post-marketing safety trials, they wrote in a note.
A panel of independent advisers to the FDA will make a
recommendation on the drug on Friday. It is also expected to
discuss the drug's suitability for once-daily dosing.
The regulator usually follows the panel's recommendations.
Gout is a form of arthritis in which excess uric acid forms
crystals in joints and other tissues, causing painful
inflammation. The condition affects nearly 8.3 million
Americans.
Lesinurad, designed for use in combination with an older
drug, febuxostat, works by decreasing the production of uric
acid and increasing its excretion.
Analysts estimate the drug could reach annual sales of $350
million by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
Although the drug is not expected to be a major contributor
to AstraZeneca's sales, its success in late-stage trials
vindicates the company's ability to develop new medicines.
Lesinurad was developed by Ardea Biosciences, which was
acquired by AstraZeneca for $1.26 billion in 2012.
AstraZeneca's U.S.-listed shares were down 1.3 percent at
$30.54 in late morning trading on Wednesday.
Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, which is also
testing a gout drug in mid-stage trials, also fell 2.2 percent
to $1.76.
