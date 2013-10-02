Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON Oct 2 A U.S. court has lifted a temporary block stopping South Korea's Hanmi Pharmaceutical from launching a close relative of AstraZeneca's Nexium stomach-acid drug in the United States.
AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had removed the temporary injunction on Hanmi's esomeprazole strontium product that had been imposed last month while a legal dispute continues.
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker has accused Hanmi of patent infringement by developing the rival drug, which is not chemically identical to Nexium and would not be automatically substitutable for Nexium at pharmacies.
Nexium is set to lose U.S. patent protection in 2014.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.