Dec 7 AstraZeneca said it will cut about 1,150 U.S. sales jobs, and expects to take a related charge of about $50-$100 million in the fourth quarter.

The company said the job cuts, which will account for about 24 percent of the company's U.S. sales force, will not impact its 2011 earnings outlook.

Shares of the company were down 16 cents at $45.68 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)