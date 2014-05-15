PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(adds details)
May 15 AstraZeneca is launching a research fund with the Medical Research Council's Laboratory of Molecular Biology (MRC LMB), strengthening ties with the state-funded body as it fights off interest from U.S. group Pfizer.
The company said it would collaborate with the laboratory in funding pre-clinical research projects in Cambridge, including at MRC LMB's site and its own planned R&D centre in the city.
AstraZeneca said it would contribute up to about 6 million ($10 million) and MRC LMB up to about 3 million pounds to the fund over five years.
Britain's second-largest pharmaceuticals group in March struck a deal with the MRC that will see academic scientists working alongside AstraZeneca's researchers at its new site in Cambridge. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.