Feb 29 U.S. health regulators approved
AstraZeneca's vaccine to prevent seasonal influenza in
people aged 2-49 years.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine
FluMist Quadrivalent, which is manufactured by AstraZeneca's
MedImmune unit, is the first vaccine that contain four strains
of the influenza virus -- two strains each of influenza A and B.
"A vaccine containing the four virus strains most likely to
spread and cause illness during the influenza season offers an
additional option to aid in influenza prevention efforts," said
Karen Midthun, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics
Evaluation and Research.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)