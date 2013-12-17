LONDON Dec 17 Britain's AstraZeneca
said on Tuesday it was aware South Korea's Hanmi Pharmaceutical
had launched a competitor to its top selling
stomach-acid drug Nexium in the United States.
A U.S. court in September lifted a temporary injunction
stopping Hanmi launching its esomeprazole strontium product, a
close relative of Nexium. The block had been imposed because of
an ongoing legal dispute over AstraZeneca's patents.
Nexium sales are declining but the heartburn and ulcer
treatment remains a major seller for Britain's second-biggest
drugmaker, with worldwide sales in 2012 of $3.94 billion, of
which $2.27 billion was generated in the United States.
AstraZeneca said pending the outcome of an appeal, expected
early next year, it could demand patent infringement damages
from Hanmi's sales.
The company said it understood that Hanmi's product, which
is marketed by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, was not automatically
substitutable for Nexium.
It also said there was no impact on its full year 2013
financial guidance as a result of these developments.