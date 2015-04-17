LONDON, April 17 An experimental lung cancer
pill from AstraZeneca delays disease progression by more
than a year, according to new data presented at a medical
meeting on Friday.
AZD9291, which the company expects to file for U.S. approval
in the second quarter of 2015, is one of a number of cancer
medicines AstraZeneca is hoping will rebuild its sales following
patent losses on older drugs.
An analysis presented at the European Lung Cancer Conference
in Geneva demonstrated a median progression-free survival for
patients on the drug of 13.5 months.
AZD9291, like a rival product in development at Clovis
Oncology, targets a genetic mutation that helps tumours
evade current lung cancer pills, including AstraZeneca's own
established product Iressa.
During its defence against a $118 billion takeover attempt
by Pfizer last year, AstraZeneca said it believed
AZD9291 could sell as much as $3 billion a year.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)