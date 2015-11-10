LONDON Nov 10 AstraZeneca's
experimental lupus drug anifrolumab significantly cut disease
activity in a mid-stage clinical trial, boosting hopes for a
medicine the company believes could become a $1 billion-a-year
seller.
The drugmaker said on Tuesday that the new treatment was
more effective than another drug, sifalimumab, that it had also
been testing in lupus. It has therefore started a 300 mg dose of
anifrolumab in a final-stage Phase III programme.
Only one new drug - GlaxoSmithKline's Benlysta - has
been introduced for lupus in the past 60 years, underlining the
difficulties of tackling the condition, in which the immune
system attacks joints and organs.
AstraZeneca's anifrolumab, which is given intravenously, is
designed for patients with moderate to severe lupus and works in
a different way to Benlysta by targeting interferon, a protein
involved in inflammation.
Bing Yao, head of respiratory, inflammatory and autoimmune
research at AstraZeneca's biotech unit MedImmune, said
anifrolumab had produced the most robust effects yet seen with
any lupus drug in a mid-stage clinical study.
The Phase IIb test results, being presented at the American
College of Rheumatology annual meeting, showed anifrolumab 300
mg produced a response in 34.4 percent of patients after 169
days of treatment and this rose to more than 50 percent after a
year.
"We have been eagerly awaiting clinical data of this
magnitude for many years," principal investigator Richard Furie,
head of rheumatology at the North Shore-LIJ Health System, said.
Anifrolumab also reduced the need for patients to take oral
corticosteroids.
On the downside, there was an increase in patients reporting
both Herpes zoster, or shingles, and influenza. However, Yao
said these conditions were readily treated with antivirals.
In May 2014, during its defence against a takeover attempt
by Pfizer, AstraZeneca predicted that its
interferon-based approach to lupus could eventually generate
annual sales of around $1 billion.
Yao declined to comment any further on likely sales.
Other companies with lupus drugs in development include
Anthera Pharmaceuticals and ImmuPharma. Another
experimental product from UCB recently failed in Phase
III testing.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)