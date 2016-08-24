BRIEF-MEDNAX announces first acquisition of radiology practice
* MEDNAX Inc says deal was a cash and equity transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
LONDON Aug 24 Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it had agreed to sell its small molecule antibiotics business to Pfizer in a deal that could reach more than $1.5 billion.
The portfolio includes approved antibiotics Merrem, Zinforo and Zavicefta, and ATM-AVI and CXL, which are in clinical development, it said.
Pfizer will pay $550 million upon completion and a further unconditional $175 million in January 2019, AstraZeneca said, plus up to $250 million in milestones, up to $600 million in sales-related payments and recurring, double-digit royalties on future sales of Zavicefta and ATM-AVI in certain markets.
The British company said the agreement did not impact its financial guidance for 2016.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million