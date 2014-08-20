LONDON Aug 20 AstraZeneca and
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma said on Wednesday they said
signed a three-year research collaboration into diabetic
nephropathy, or kidney failure due to diabetes.
The deal will focus on early-stage research and the hope is
that by working together the companies will be able to identify
promising drug candidates much faster than working alone.
There is no financial commitment for the research involved
and each firm will contribute equal resources at their own cost.
Diabetes is a growing focus for many global drugmakers,
reflecting the spread of the type 2 form of the disease, which
is linked to obesity. Diabetic nephropathy occurs in up to half
of patients who have diabetes for 20 years or more.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)